Rs 200 Bln Subsidy To Be Given To Electricity Consumers Using Less Than 300 Units Per Month

Muhammad Irfan 20 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:16 PM

A subsidy of over Rs 200 billion is being proposed in the coming fiscal year for around 75 per cent electricity consumers using less than 300 units per month, said Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar in his budget speech on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :A subsidy of over Rs 200 billion is being proposed in the coming fiscal year for around 75 per cent electricity consumers using less than 300 units per month, said Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar in his budget speech on Tuesday.

He said under the Government would provide electricity to them at the rate lower than the cost of generation.

