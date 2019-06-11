Rs 200 bln subsidy to be given to electricity consumers using less than 300 units per month

A subsidy of over Rs 200 billion is being proposed in the coming fiscal year for around 75 per cent electricity consumers using less than 300 units per month, said Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar in his budget speech on Tuesday

He said under the Government would provide electricity to them at the rate lower than the cost of generation.