Rs 200 Mln Allocated For Food Sector

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

Rs 200 mln allocated for food sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 200 million as development budget for Food in the financial year 2020-21 for ensuring safe/nutritious food for healthy and prosperous Punjab.

According to the budget documents, Rs 199 million have been earmarked for 7 ongoing schemes,and Rs 1 million for 1 new scheme.

Some major initiatives for the food sector are mobile food sampling and inspection infrastructure for strengthening anti- adulteration campaign in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan, construction of modern concrete silos of 100,000 m.tons capacity, digitization of inventory control and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) of food directorate, Lahore, establishment/up-gradation of food testing laboratory, Multan etc.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

