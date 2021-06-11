Rs. 200 mln allocated for PNRA in PSDP 2021-22

The government has allocated Rs. 200 million for the two ongoing and new schemes of Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22

According to the PSDP, Rs.

120 million has been earmarked for the ongoing scheme of Re-enforcement of PNRA's Capacity and Regulatory Oversight against Vulnerabilities of Digitized Control and Cyber Threats Islamabad, Karachi and Mianwali.

An amount of Rs. 80 million has been allocated for the new scheme of Establishment of Regional Nuclear Safety Inspectorate at Lahore.