UrduPoint.com

Rs 200 Mln Funds Being Distributed Among Bar Associations: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Rs 200 mln funds being distributed among bar associations: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday said that funds amounting to Rs.200 million were being distributed on behalf of the Punjab government to the Supreme Court Bar, Punjab Bar, High Court Bar, District and Tehsil Bars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday said that funds amounting to Rs.200 million were being distributed on behalf of the Punjab government to the Supreme Court Bar, Punjab Bar, High Court Bar, District and Tehsil Bars.

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony, he said the Punjab government had incorporated Aqeeda-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwat (PBUH) in the marriage certificate and also established Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (PBUH) University. Nazra and Quranic translation was declared mandatory for the students, he added.

He said that offices of Advocate General and Prosecution were being established while Public Defender Act was being presented to redress and advocate the problems of a common man.

The lawyers were being provided health facilities through the health cards, he added.

CM Parvez Elahi said that cancer disease was also being treated free of cost through health card. He said that latest medical machinery like CyberKnife and linear accelerator were being provided in the divisions.

Khurram Shahzad Virk, Amir Saeed Raan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Hassan Niazi, Ahmed Awais, Jaffar Bukhari, Akhtar Javed and others participated in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Lawyers Marriage Man Hassan Niazi Ali Zafar Cancer (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

NASA, JAXA Astronauts Begin Spacewalk to Prepare f ..

NASA, JAXA Astronauts Begin Spacewalk to Prepare for Intl'l. Space Station Power ..

16 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs consultative meeting

18 seconds ago
 From ADSW to COP28: UAE’s pioneering journey lea ..

From ADSW to COP28: UAE’s pioneering journey leading up to the Year of Sustain ..

19 minutes ago
 NUST wins conduct of advanced Artificial Intellige ..

NUST wins conduct of advanced Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain courses for ..

9 minutes ago
 NUST Khuzdar campus to be game changer for Balochi ..

NUST Khuzdar campus to be game changer for Balochistan

9 minutes ago
 Girls, boys sports competitions to start from Janu ..

Girls, boys sports competitions to start from January 23

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.