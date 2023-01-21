UrduPoint.com

Rs 200 Mln Funds Being Distributed Among Bar Associations: CM

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2023 | 01:01 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday said that funds amounting to Rs.200 million were being distributed on behalf of the Punjab government to the Supreme Court Bar, Punjab Bar, High Court Bar, District and Tehsil Bars.

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony, he said the Punjab government had incorporated Aqeeda-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwat (PBUH) in the marriage certificate and also established Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (PBUH) University. Nazra and Quranic translation was declared mandatory for the students, he added.

He said that offices of Advocate General and Prosecution were being established while Public Defender Act was being presented to redress and advocate the problems of a common man.

The lawyers were being provided health facilities through the health cards, he added.

CM Parvez Elahi said that cancer disease was also being treated free of cost through health card. He said that latest medical machinery like CyberKnife and linear accelerator were being provided in the divisions.

Khurram Shahzad Virk, Amir Saeed Raan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Hassan Niazi, Ahmed Awais, Jaffar Bukhari, Akhtar Javed and others participated in the ceremony.

