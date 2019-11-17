Rs 20,000 fine imposed on 12 profiteers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::A price control magistrate Malik Nauman imposed Rs 20,000 fine on 12 shopkeepers for selling commodities at high rates.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrate Malik Nauman conducted raid at various markets at Manzoorabad, Masoom Shah Road, Zakariya Town, Kashmir Chowk, Model Town and Rashidabad here on Sunday.

He checked rates lists at 55 shops and said a crackdown on profiteers would continue without any discrimination.