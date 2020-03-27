Rs 20,000 fine imposed on profiteers

UrduPoint.com
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Jamil Ahmed Bajwa imposed Rs 20,000 fine on profiteers here on Friday.

The teams checked prices of essential items at various markets and imposed fine on six shopkeepers for selling items on exorbitant rates.

The team also got registered a case against a butcher in Millat Town area.

