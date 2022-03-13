Rs 200,000 fine imposed over violation of Marriage Act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration has imposed Rs 200,000 fine on various marriage halls over violation of 'one dish policy' and timing restrictions under the Marriage Act here on Sunday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Office spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Nousheen Israr conducted raids at various marriage halls in the Rawalpindi Cantonment areas and imposed a fine amounting to Rs 200,000 on various halls in violation of the Marriage Act.