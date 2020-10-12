Rs. 200bln refunds helped resolve liquidity crunch: FBR official

Payment of Rs 200 billion refund during the last five months played an instrumental role in averting the unemployment crisis and resolving the most critical issue of liquidity crunch, said Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Member Operations Inland Revenue FBR

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Payment of Rs 200 billion refund during the last five months played an instrumental role in averting the unemployment crisis and resolving the most critical issue of liquidity crunch, said Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Member Operations Inland Revenue FBR.

He was addressing a meeting at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) which was also attended by the business leaders of local trade bodies. A delegation from Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry also participated in it.

He said that this strategy of clearing refund claims proved successful and as a result of it, our exporters are getting maximum orders while their units are also working in 2-3 shifts. Commenting on the problems of wholesalers, he said that though their issues relate to the policy matter, even then he will try to resolve the same expeditiously.

He further said that the zero rating facility was withdrawn from 1st of July and hence there is no need to get a certificate for zero rating facility. He said that the Government fixes the electricity tariff but the responsibility to recover tax and duties on it has been entrusted to the FBR. He termed the refund system of FBR most transparent and told that the movement of refund claims could be checked online at any time.He said that being a custodian of Government exchequer, they would not allow any body to misappropriate government funding.

"We are launching very soon a post refund Audit," he told and added that in this connection, the help of FIA and other Government agencies would also be sought.