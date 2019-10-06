UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 200m Provided To Complete Work At RIUKT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 04:30 PM

Rs 200m provided to complete work at RIUKT

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Rs 200 million have been provided to complete the ongoing work at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT), said Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd)Saqib Zafar while talking to APP on Sunday.

The Commissioner said that state-of-the-art facility being completed at the cost of Rs 2129.057 million would be handed over to health department by October 30,2019.

"The RIUKT project which was inaugurated in August 2012 at Shamsabad would be ready for the city residents and people of the adjoining localities in 2019," he added.

In first phase, he said that Emergency, Dialysis and OPD departments would become functional as the required funds are being provided for its completion .

Saqib said that after the completion of Emergency, Dialysis and OPD the residents will have to avail the latest health faculties of liver and stomach related diseases.

He said that Punjab government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and using all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi August October Sunday 2019 All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

EAD hosts 4th IUCN Species Survival Commission Lea ..

1 hour ago

ADGM signs agreement with Registrar of Companies N ..

2 hours ago

OpEd: Zayed&#039;s ambition from Earth to space

2 hours ago

UAEJJF embraces online technology to enhance reach ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates as Guest of Honour in Italy&#039; ..

5 hours ago

&#039;ON.DXB&#039; issues content call to regional ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.