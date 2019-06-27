Rs 200mln allocated for transgenders' welfare

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has said the Punjab government launched a special initiative as "Musawat Programme" for the welfare of transgender community with an allocation of Rs 200 million.

Addressing senior officers of the department at his office here on Thursday, he said that transgenders community were remained deprived during the past regime but the current government believed in the welfare of all less privileged segments of society. He stressed the need for providing maximum opportunities to every neglected community across the province.

Ajmal Cheema said that transgenders were part of the society and to uplift their living standard was responsibility of the government so that they can live like normal human beings.

He said that "Musawat Programme" aimed at providing them a platform to get education, training and a respectable employment in government and private sector.

The Minister said that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) government was fully committed to resolve all issues faced by the common people and provide them maximum relief.