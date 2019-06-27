UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 200mln Allocated For Transgenders' Welfare

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:40 PM

Rs 200mln allocated for transgenders' welfare

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has said the Punjab government launched a special initiative as "Musawat Programme" for the welfare of transgender community with an allocation of Rs 200 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has said the Punjab government launched a special initiative as "Musawat Programme" for the welfare of transgender community with an allocation of Rs 200 million.

Addressing senior officers of the department at his office here on Thursday, he said that transgenders community were remained deprived during the past regime but the current government believed in the welfare of all less privileged segments of society. He stressed the need for providing maximum opportunities to every neglected community across the province.

Ajmal Cheema said that transgenders were part of the society and to uplift their living standard was responsibility of the government so that they can live like normal human beings.

He said that "Musawat Programme" aimed at providing them a platform to get education, training and a respectable employment in government and private sector.

The Minister said that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) government was fully committed to resolve all issues faced by the common people and provide them maximum relief.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Government Of Punjab All Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

UAE President bestows Second Class Order of Zayed ..

12 minutes ago

First Orcas, Belugas From Russian 'Whale Jail' Rel ..

2 minutes ago

Degree college for girls to be establish:Member Na ..

2 minutes ago

Stock markets waver after fresh Trump tarrifs thre ..

2 minutes ago

Liverpool snap up Dutch teenager Van den Berg

2 minutes ago

Nara police arrests father in law and husband on t ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.