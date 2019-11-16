UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 200mln Earmarked For Govt Science College Project

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 04:57 PM

Rs 200mln earmarked for Govt Science College project

An amount of Rs 200 million would spent on Government Science College uplift project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : An amount of Rs 200 million would spent on Government Science College uplift project.

According to building department sources here on Saturday, the tender for the construction of boundary wall, a block and installation of turbine at the college was awarded to a registered contractor after bidding process.

The initial work has been started on the project.

The provincial government have released Rs 20 million funds for initial work while this project would be completed within two years, sources concluded.

Related Topics

Government Million

Recent Stories

Mira Sethi ties knot with Bilal Siddiqi

16 minutes ago

Pakistaniplayers bag two gold medals in Asian Che ..

1 minute ago

Health facilities at CGH appreciated in Rawalpindi ..

1 minute ago

Five injured in gas leak blast in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Diabetic camp organized at press club in Faisalaba ..

1 minute ago

Labourer electrocuted in Multan

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.