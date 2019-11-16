Rs 200mln earmarked for Govt Science College project

An amount of Rs 200 million would spent on Government Science College uplift project

According to building department sources here on Saturday, the tender for the construction of boundary wall, a block and installation of turbine at the college was awarded to a registered contractor after bidding process.

The initial work has been started on the project.

The provincial government have released Rs 20 million funds for initial work while this project would be completed within two years, sources concluded.