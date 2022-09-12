UrduPoint.com

Rs 204.17mln Distributed Among Flood Affectees In Esa Khel

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration, through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), has so far disbursed Rs 25,000 per flood-hit family in tehsil Esa Khel under the Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

A total of Rs Rs 204.17 million (Rs 204,171,000) has been disbursed among 8481flood affected families, said a BISP official Muhammad Saleem here on Monday.

In a talk with the APP, he said four special payment centres had been set up in the areas including Public library, Union Council Kaloor, Union Council Taraag and in Kamer Mushani Union Council Taekhel.

All payment centers were kept open on Saturday for disbursement of payment to the affectees, he added.

The affected families could send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood Relief Cash Assistance programme. Upon receiving payment message, they could visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment, he added.

