Rs 2.044mln fine for flouting corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration continued its crackdown at various public points of the provincial capital and imposed Rs 2.044 million fine over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the last three months.

According to the district administration spokesperson on Friday, special inspection teams sealed around 3,385 shops, marriage halls, restaurants and imposed Rs 2.044 fine, while 16,745 markets and transports were inspected and 418 cases were got registered against the violators and 508 individuals were got arrested during this period. Inspection were also carried out for corona SOPs implementation at 111 schools and offices.