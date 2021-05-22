Rs 208,000 fine imposed on sugar rate violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The city district administration has conducted a crackdown to regulate the sugar price on the government announced rates and imposed Rs 208,000 fine on various shopkeepers in provincial capital during the last three weeks.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration on Saturday, the price control magistrates inspected 2,626 spots and found 103 shopkeepers involved in selling sugar at high rates. As many as 28 of those were also booked over violation and 75 shopkeepers were imposed fine during the crackdown.

Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik directed the price control magistrates to ensure sale of sugar at fixed prices. He said that sugar should be sold at the government fixed rates in the city. The deputy commissioner warned that crackdown would continue on those who sell sugar on high rates.