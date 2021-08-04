Rs 20.8mln compensation cheques disbursed among 79 families

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration Khyber under the Citizens Losses Compensation Program (CLCP) on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs 20.8 million among 79 owners of damaged houses in tehsil Bara.

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Naveed Akbar and Major Bilal of Bara Rifle were present at cheque distribution ceremony held at Jirga Hall Deputy Commissioner's Office.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Mansoor Arshad said that so far 11,549 cheques amounting to Rs 3333.

2 million have been distributed among owners of houses. He said the compensation amount has been paid under CLCP program to 6189 owners whose houses were completely destroyed while 5360 owners of houses partially damaged.

Mansoor Arsad informed that the district administration was conducting a survey to compile the data of remaining damaged houses in order to give compensation to owners.

He informed that arrangements were underway to disburse compensation to remaining families of all other tribes in phases.