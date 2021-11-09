Provincial Minister for Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash here Tuesday said about Rs20 billion subsidy would be provided to over 26 lac households of Khyber Pakthunkhwa under the Prime Minister's food programme in next six months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash here Tuesday said about Rs20 billion subsidy would be provided to over 26 lac households of Khyber Pakthunkhwa under the Prime Minister's food programme in next six months.

Addressing a press-conference here at Information Cell, the Minister said KP Government would provide a huge amount of Rs17 billion while Federal Government to contribute Rs7 billion in the Prime Minister's Rs120 billion Food Subsidy Programme in the province.

He said 20 million households in Pakistan supporting 130 million people including over 26 lac families in Khyber Pakthunkhwa would be benefited from this landmark programme, adding that 30percent subsidy on flour, ghee/cooking oil and pulses would be given to poor families.

The Minister said training of shopkeepers of the selected Karyana stores have almost been completed to ensure quick and transparent distribution of the said package among people with the help of designed app through their android phones services.

He said KP Government has completed all arrangements for speedy implementation of the package in the province through selected Karayana stores.

As many as eight lac to one million Karyana stores and four million to five million mini general stores were available in every nook and corner of Khyber Pakthunkhwa. He said Government's official would be deployed for monitoring and distribution of Govt's relief package on Kayrana stores for its transparent distribution.

He said 10,000 tons sugar have been imported and its distribution started in the province, adding one kilogram sugar was now available on Rs90 in market today against Rs135 the other day.

The Information Minister said strict action would be taken against elements involved in price-hike, hoarding and black marketing. He said Rs20 billion's subsidy under PM's package would be provided to people of KP for six months. He hinted to extend the package after completion of six months to help people affected by Covid-19.

Kamran Bangash said inflation was an international issue and not Pakistan specific, adding grain pulses was available at about Rs338per KG in India, Rs334 in Bangladesh and only on Rs162 per KG in Pakistan. Similarly, flour (atta) per kilogram is available at Rs 60 in Pakistan and Rs83 each in Banglash and India.

He said highest inflation was reported in Canada after 20 years, in Britain after nine years, in US after 12 years and in China after 26 years, adding the global inflation has also made an adverse affect on our daily used commodities this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said KP's total wheat production was ranged at 1.1 million tons to 1.6 million tons while about 4.4 million tons was total requirement of the province.

To make a check on the flour's prices, he said KP Govt's have increased subsidy allocation to the tune of Rs11 billion this year on wheat flour against early Rs2.5 billion few year ago, adding our province was mostly relying on Punjab's flour.

The Minister said petrol products have registered a sharp increase in international markets from $45 to $85 Dollar and was now available to the lowest Rs145 per litre at Khyber Pakthunkhwa. He said 38pc increase in purchasing power of people in KP have been registered during PTI Government.

He said the past government's have failed to focus on industrialization, imports of raw materials, exports and others key income generating sectors, resultantly the country's was confronted to inflation today.

The Minister said the economy was moving on right direction and investment is coming to Khyber Pakthunkhwa due to Govt's prudent economic policies while referring to CPEC's Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ).

He said investors started investment in RSEC after signing of development agreements and most of dead industrial units at Ghadoon Amazai started production which was a positive sign for industrial and economic growth.