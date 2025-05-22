Open Menu

Rs. 20m Cash Awards Given To 176 UoS Faculty Members Over Research Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Rs. 20m cash awards given to 176 UoS faculty members over research work

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The University of Sargodha gave away Rs. 20 million to 176 faculty members for their outstanding research work during the Calendar year.

A formal prize distribution ceremony titled “Research Productivity Award 2024” hosted by ORIC was held at MFKNBS Hall to honor the researchers.

Dr. Farrukh Naveed, Secretory Higher education Department, Punjab attended the ceremony as a chief guest whereas the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas as guest of honor.

The ceremony was also attended by Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, university Deans, Directors, Chairpersons and Researchers.

The event celebrated the dedication of faculty members who have significantly contributed to high-quality research in their respective fields and served the community through action research.

While addressing the ceremony, Dr. Farrukh Naveed said that research is the foundation of innovation and institutional growth, and honoring researchers both acknowledges their efforts and encourages the next generation to pursue academic excellence.

He also admired the ORIC UoS for its exemplary performance and termed it a benchmark for other institutions.

He further announced the establishment of a dedicated training forum for ORIC offices across the province, to be hosted by the University of Sargodha.

Dr. Farrukh Naveed, appreciated Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas for promoting research culture and institutional commitment to academic excellence. He concluded that if the University of Sargodha continues to advance its research initiatives with the same dedication, it has the potential to secure a place among the W category universities in Pakistan in the near future.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas commended the faculty on their notable achievements and emphasized that a strong research culture is fundamental to academic excellence, global competitiveness, and the strategic advancement of the university.

He further added that our university has published 1500 High index research papers this year. UoS also submitted more than 40 Intellectual property rights which include patents and trademarks, 80 policy paper, 350 research project and won 141 projects this year, he concluded.

During the ceremony, Dr. Farrukh Naveed and Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas presented the Research Productivity Awards 2024, along with prize cheques, to 176 distinguished researchers.

