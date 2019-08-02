Rs 2.1 mln fine slapped on 10,587 parking rules' violators

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 10,587 challan tickets with fines amounting to over Rs 2.1 million imposed on the parking rules violators in July.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, traffic police under a campaign against parking rules violators lifted 3,735 vehicles and 6,852 motorcycles from different areas of the district and took action in accordance with the law against the violators.

In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads, the CTP picked up vehicles and motorcycles which were parked in a wrong way and the owners were issued challan slips during last month.

A grand operation was launched against wrong parking, double parking and parking in no-parking areas, he added.

Special squads with lifters were formed to control wrong parking problem in the city, he said adding, awareness banners were also displayed in this regard at important city roads.

Traffic Wardens and field officers were directed to take strict action against parking rules violators which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

The CTO said, on the directive of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, the orders were issued to all the field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly on Murree road, Airport road, Mall Road, Peshawar Road, Raja Bazar, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad and other congested areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated.

Enhanced number of Traffic Wardens were deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters are also present to pick up vehicles and motorcycles parked wrongly, he added.

He said, wrong parking which is one of main cause of traffic mess particularly in Raja Bazar, College Road, Murree road and other roads would not be tolerated addingthe vehicles and motorcycles found parked out of parking areas would be impounded in respective police stations.

