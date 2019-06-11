UrduPoint.com
Rs. 210 Billion Earmarked To Implement Various Physical Planning

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:20 PM

An amount of 210 billion rupees has been earmarked to implement various physical planning and housing initiatives including Urban and Regional Planning Framework, Smart City Plans and Integrated Strategic Development Plans, including Prime Minister's Naya Housing Programme and slum upgradation programme

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th June, 2019) An amount of 210 billion rupees has been earmarked to implement various physical planning and housing initiatives including Urban and Regional Planning Framework, Smart City Plans and Integrated Strategic Development Plans, including Prime Minister's Naya Housing Programme and slum upgradation programme.Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar has stated this during his Budget 2019-20 speech at parliament house.Similarly, interventions in the conservancy of environment and improvement in environment through Clean and Green Pakistan and Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programmes have been initiated, he adderd.

The PSDP allocation for Climate Change Sector has been kept at 1102 million rupees for the next fiscal year.The National Agriculture Emergency Program intends to spend 290 billion rupees in the next five years to boost the sector.The programme will be executed with the coordination of all provinces to ensure productivity of major crops, including wheat, sugarcane, cotton, rice, oil seed crops, improvement of water use efficiency and promoting high value fish farming.

It also includes calf saving and promoting backyard poultry.

