Rs 210 Mln Distributed Among Deserving People: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 04:50 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher Anwar Zeb Khan said Wednesday the government was taking solid measures for welfare of people and distributed Rs210 million among deserving people of the district.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony where sewing machines were distributed among widows at Jarga Hall civil colony.

He said that a number of masses' welfare-oriented initiatives had been taken and this year funds of Rs210 million distributed among deserving people under the head of Guzara allowance, dowry allowance and provision of legal services in Bajaur district.

He reiterated that educational institutions would be opened for the deaf and dumb, adding 90 wheelchairs had been distributed among people with disabilities, so far.

He said that more than one thousand sewing machines would be distributed among widows.

He said that government believed in merit and transparency and the department had zero tolerance against corruption and nepotism.

On the occasion, Assistant Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ajam Khan Afridi, local elders and party workers including PTI president Dr Khalilur Rehman and chairman welfare foundation Naik Rehman were present.

