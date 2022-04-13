Rs 2100 fine imposed on shopkeepers for overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Orakzai was taking solid measures to facilitate residents during the holy month of Ramazan by ensuring edible items at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, Tehsildar Central Orakzai on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday paid a visit to various markets and checked the quality and prices of several edible items.

During his visit, he imposed a Rs 2100 fine on several shopkeepers at Feroz Khel Bazaar for poor hygiene and overcharging.

He directed shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places and sell edible items at prescribed rates.

He said that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who took law into their own hands by overcharging or hoarding commodities.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner Upper Kurram Muhammad Amir Khan along with Drug Inspector Abid paid surprise inspection visit to medical stores at Parachinaar bazaar and checked the stores for spurious medicines.