Rs 210m to be released soon for DHQ hospital project

(@imziishan)

Commissioner Shan ul Haq Monday said a sum of Rs 210 million would soon be released to complete the Rs 1.17 billion DHQ hospital project in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Shan ul Haq Monday said a sum of Rs 210 million would soon be released to complete the Rs 1.17 billion DHQ hospital project in Multan

During a visit to the site of DHQ hospital, the commissioner said no decision had so far been taken to hand over the under construction building of DHQ hospital to Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD).

He ordered the officials concerned to speed up work on the project for its earliest possible completion and promised that the required funding would be released soon.

The commissioner also visited MIKD where he interviewed patients to know about the level of facilities being provided to them.

He said Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases needed enhancement of its capacity to treat kidney patients.

He said Punjab government was utilizing all resources to provide best health care facilities to the people.