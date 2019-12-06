UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 2129.057 Mln RIKUT Project To Become Functional On Dec 31;Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:41 PM

Rs 2129.057 mln RIKUT project to become functional on Dec 31;Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood has said that Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT)being completed with an amount of Rs 2129.057 million would become functional till December 31,2019.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood has said that Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT)being completed with an amount of Rs 2129.057 million would become functional till December 31,2019.

During a visit to RIKUT here on Friday to check the ongoing construction work,the commissioner said the completion of RIUKT is in final stages and Punjab government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and using all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

Mehmood directed the administration to remove the encroachment along with hospital's site and to install benches for sitting of patients and their attendants, placed trash trolleys and to plant trees in the lawn of the institute within three weeks.

He said that the state-of-the-art facility inaugurated in August 2012 at Shamsabad would be ready for the city residents and people of the adjoining localities by end of the year.

Director Development Nazia Parveen Sudhan,Medical Superintendents of Allied hospitals and others officials were also accompanied the commissioner during the visit.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Visit Rawalpindi SITE August December All Million

Recent Stories

Northern reach Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final with thri ..

37 seconds ago

Imran and Fawad make tons as Sindh and Balochistan ..

10 minutes ago

PCB fixes ticket prices at PKR50 for Pakistan v Sr ..

16 minutes ago

Pak Post launches drive to retrieve 280 properties ..

26 seconds ago

3 drug-peddlers held with imported liquor in Multa ..

28 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia's Al-Jubeir Says Qatar Needs to Take ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.