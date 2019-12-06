Rs 2129.057 mln RIKUT project to become functional on Dec 31;Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood has said that Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT)being completed with an amount of Rs 2129.057 million would become functional till December 31,2019.

During a visit to RIKUT here on Friday to check the ongoing construction work,the commissioner said the completion of RIUKT is in final stages and Punjab government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and using all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

Mehmood directed the administration to remove the encroachment along with hospital's site and to install benches for sitting of patients and their attendants, placed trash trolleys and to plant trees in the lawn of the institute within three weeks.

He said that the state-of-the-art facility inaugurated in August 2012 at Shamsabad would be ready for the city residents and people of the adjoining localities by end of the year.

Director Development Nazia Parveen Sudhan,Medical Superintendents of Allied hospitals and others officials were also accompanied the commissioner during the visit.