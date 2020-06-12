Rs 21.4 bln interest free loans disbursed under PPAF: Economic Survey

The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has distributed Rs 21.4 billion interest free loans to the borrowers in July-March Fiscal Year 2020 under the Ehsaas Programme, said the Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) 2019-20 issued on Thursday

"This is a major component of the Initiative being implemented by Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund under the Ehsaas Programme through its 24 partner organizations," the PES said.