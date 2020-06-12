Rs 21.4 Bln Interest Free Loans Disbursed Under PPAF: Economic Survey
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has distributed Rs 21.4 billion interest free loans to the borrowers in July-March Fiscal Year 2020 under the Ehsaas Programme, said the Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) 2019-20 issued on Thursday.
"This is a major component of the Initiative being implemented by Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund under the Ehsaas Programme through its 24 partner organizations," the PES said.