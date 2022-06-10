UrduPoint.com

Rs 2.15 Billion Earmarked For Metro Bus Service For Islamabad Int'l Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2022 | 07:15 PM

As a step to facilitate the citizens of the twin cities, the government has allocated Rs 2.15 billion in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the construction of infrastructure and operations relating to the Metro Bus Service to and from Islamabad International Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :As a step to facilitate the citizens of the twin cities, the government has allocated Rs 2.15 billion in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the construction of infrastructure and operations relating to the Metro Bus Service to and from Islamabad International Airport.

For the Rawat-Faizabad route, a substantial amount of Rs one billion has been earmarked.

Also, for the Bhara Kahu-Faizabad route, an amount of Rs 500 million have been allocated.

For the construction of infrastructure and allied work on the 25.6-kilometre route of Peshawar More-Islamabad International Airport, an amount of Rs 300 million has been allocated.

The operation management and maintenance of the Metro Bus will be carried out with Rs 350 million.

Under the Provinces and Special Areas segment of the PSDP, the feasibility study for the Metro Bus route in Quetta will be carried out with an amount of Rs 50 million.

