Rs 216,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 216,000 fine on 39 retailers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates, here on Tuesday

According to the district administration spokesperson, the price monitoring teams held inspections in different bazaars and markets and found 39 vendors and shopkeepers violating the government price lists.

The teams also sealed five shops and registered cases against four others.

Meanwhile, the price control magistrates also took action on 32 complaints uploaded on the Qeemat App.

