Rs 2.16bln spent on 630 ongoing projects: minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan Sunday said that more than Rs 2.16 billion had been spent on 630 ongoing development projects in the district including annual development programme, so far.

Chairing the District Coordination Committee meeting along with Commissioner Sargodha division Dr Farah Masood, the minister said that on-time completion of development projects was a priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Deputy Director Development Shafiqur Rehman told the meeting that out of Rs 2.26 billion, released for the current year for 185 schemes of Annual Development Programme, Rs 930 million had been spent so far. The total cost of the schemes was estimated at Rs 27.85 billion, while Rs 15.43 billion had been spent on them till June 2020.

He said that Rs 487.6 million has been spent on 60 schemes of the first phase of community development programme in the district, while all the schemes had been completed and handed over to the departments.

These completed schemes include 34 schemes of Public Health, 17 schemes of Local Government, eight schemes of Highways and Building Department.

He said that out of Rs196 million, released for the current year for 73 schemes of the second phase of Community Development, Rs 136.5 million has been spent and the cost of completion of these schemes has been estimated at Rs 500 million.

He said that out of Rs 300 million this year, Rs 298 million has been utilised on 201 schemes in the district under SAP Phase-I.

All schemes have been completed while Rs 147.3 million has been spent on other 83 schemes of the project so far.

He said that Rs 150 million has been spent on 111 schemes of WAPDA in the second phase of SAP, while the cost of 15 schemes of New Pakistan destinations is estimated at more than Rs 1.20 billion on which Rs 500 million has been spent till June 2020.

He said that more than Rs 390 million has been spent on various schemes under Punjab Municipal Services while 70% work on these projects has been completed.

The meeting also considered the future plans of the District Development Programme. It was attended by members of the parliament, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer and officers of the departments concerned.