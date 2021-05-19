Rs 21.86 billion recovered during tenure of DG RDA

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Issani left the charge of his post where he served as Director General RDA for three months.

During his tenure the Authority recovered more than Rs 80 million which were deposited in the public treasury and 320 maps were approved in three months.

While in addition to providing facilities to the people and activating one window operation centre to solve the problems faced by the masses, stringent action was also launched against illegal housing societies and the looters of lifelong savings of the people.

Moreover, under the supervision of DG RDA Captain (R) Abdul Sattar Issani and high expertise of Land Wing RDA audits of housing societies worth about Rs 32 billion was made, as these housing schemes were to name all roads, parks and cemeteries etc. in the name of the government, but because they did not implemented the decision.

These audits became the basis of action made by the Special Audit Team in 2014-15. Strict instructions were given by the Director General of RDA Captain (R) Abdul Sattar Issani for the recovery / completion of this recovery, which the Land Wing RDA has managed to recover Rs.

21.86 billion.

This is the first time in the history of the country that such a large recovery has taken place and the audit paras that helped in removing it from the Public Accounts Committee.

Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Isaani also approved RDA's vacant plant for building residential flats for Authority's staff. The Estate Management Directorate RDA auctioned 15 shops of RDA at Mohalla Raja Sultan Road and Parking Plaza at Fawara Chowk Rawalpindi in April 2021.

The rent of RDA Shops was first raised from Rs 9000 to Rs 15000, which was increased to Rs 17000 Rs 18000 and the rent of one shop was finalized as Rs 71500.

During his tenure Rs1.63 million was finalized for the washrooms in the auction of RDA parking plaza and the auction of space for motorcycle parking was done in Rs 4 million. The operations against illegal housing schemes and encroachments on the direction of DG RDA have always been remembered by the public for their services.

The Services & General Administration Department, Government of the Punjab has directed him to report at Lahore, for further orders.