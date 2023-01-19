(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) are likely to get relief of Rs 2.19 per unit decrease in power tariff for December 2022 under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) on behalf of XWDISCOs sought Rs 2.19 per unit reduction for the said period from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

According to the petition submitted to the power regulator National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that the actual cost remained at Rs 7.1198 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 9.

319 per unit during December.

A total of 8,416.81 GWh of electricity was generated worth Rs59.289 billion during the said period while 8,096.88 GWh of net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as much as 20.44 percent of electricity was generated from hydel, 18.07 percent from coal, 0.46 percent furnace oil, 15.13 percent from local gas, 13.71 percent RLNG, 27.15 percent nuclear, and 2.51 percent wind.

The regulator will hold a public hearing on January 30. The impact of the proposed increase will be passed on to all categories of consumers except lifeline.