Rs 21.97 million disbursed among 18160 deserving women under Ehsaas Imdad Program: Deputy Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs. 21.97 million was given to 18160 deserving women during two days under Ehsaas Imdad Program of Prime Minister at 18 centers of district Faisalabad.

After biometric verification, Rs.12000/- was being given to each woman applicant within a short time, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali while visiting various centers set up to distribute financial assistance under Ehsaas program.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza and senior officers of the Pak Army were also present on the occasion.

They visited chak 229 Khanuana, Govt Post-Graduate College Samanabad and other centres and reviewed the process of extending financial assistance to registered eligible women.

The DC and the Federal parliamentary secretary expressed satisfaction over the availability of drinking water, toilets, and other necessary arrangements for recipients at the centres.

Deputy Commissioner directed the assistant commissioners to ensure similar arrangements at all the centers of the district .

He instructed the staff to ensure all women sanitize their hands at entry points and urged them to wear face mask as basic protection against coronavirus.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary asked the administration of the Benazir Income Support Program to inform the recently registered women about their turn and told them Govt plan in further to provide aid and they would follow the prescribed schedule accordingly.

He said that in light of the concerns of the Corona virus at the centers, all precautions should be taken to ensure.