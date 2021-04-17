Rs 2.197mln fine imposed over sugar rate violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration has carried out massive crackdown to regulate the sugar price and imposed Rs 2.197 million fine on various shopkeepers in provincial capital during the last two weeks.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration on Saturday, the price control magistrates inspected 9,115 spots and found 1,237 shopkeepers involved in selling sugar at higher rates. As many as 619 of those were also booked over violations.

Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik directed the price control magistrates to ensure sale of sugar at fixed prices. He said that sugar should be sold at Rs 85 per kg in the open market and 65 per kg in Ramazan bazaars.