Rs 21b Buner Expressway to promote trade, industry and tourism: Riaz Khan

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works, Muhammad Riaz Khan on Friday chaired an important meeting held to review feasibility report on 35.2 kilometer Buner Expressway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works, Muhammad Riaz Khan on Friday chaired an important meeting held to review feasibility report on 35.2 kilometer Buner Expressway.

The meeting was told that the most feasible route for Buner Expressway was Ambela to Shehbaz Garhi that would take Rs 21 billion to complete. The meeting was further briefed that a 1.45 kilometer-long tunnel would also be constructed in Ambela to Shebaz Garhi section.

Muhammad Riaz Khan while addressing the meeting said the duration of travel on Buner Expressway would only be 20 minutes, four times less than the existing. The route, he said, would provide hassle-free commuting facilities to the people.

The personal interest of the Chief Minister in this important project, he said, would connect the far-flung areas of this district with other areas on priority basis and help identify more tourism destinations.

The incumbent government, he said according to its pledges, was working on promotion of trade and industrial activities adding best communication means would help in achieving these objectives.

He said with construction of Buner Expressway the district would be linked with Motorway and the people would have an easy commuting facility besides an era of development would take place.

The meeting was also attended by MD KP Highways Authority, Amir Nadeem Durrani, Provincial Project Director Highways, Barakat Shah and officials concerned.