UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 21bln Revenue Target Achievement Helps Pass On "double-relief " To EOBI Beneficiaries : Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:41 PM

Rs 21bln revenue target achievement helps pass on

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) Chairman Azhar Hameed on Sunday said the present management's successful achievement of the set target of Rs 21 billions through recoveries and contributions helped pass on "double relief" to its pensioners and insurees before Eid-ul-Azha.

The EOBI would release an amount of Rs 2.4 billion before the end of this month to pay the pensioners increased annuity along with the outstanding dues of three months, he told APP in an exclusive interview.

"Each retired employee registered with the EOBI will get increased pension of Rs 8,500 coupled with Rs 6,000 arrears of three months (April, May and June). In total, Rs 14,500 will be transferred to each pensioner's account before Eid-ul-Azha" he said.

Highlighting the present management's initiatives that helped improve financial health of the EOBI, the chairman said the department had made tireless efforts to bring significant increase in its recoveries and contribution.

Azhar said the EOBI revenue collection was Rs 18.23 billion during the fiscal year 2017-18 which witnessed marked increase of 15 per cent and ballooned to Rs 20.7 billion in calender year 2018-19. "We have successfully achieved the target of Rs 21 billion set for the 2019-20 financial year," he noted.

Additionally, he said the EOBI had ramped up its efforts to launch 'EOBI Sahulat Card' by the current month-end for providing up to 10 percent subsidy to its around 8 million insured persons and pensioners on purchase of staple food from the utility stores.

An agreement to this effect has recently been signed between the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for launching the facility by the next month-start, he added.

Azhar said "In a first, there will be a soft launch of initiative and hundreds of people would be provided the cards." Later, the EOBI would start issuing cards to all of its beneficiaries, verified by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The initiative,he said, was meant to provide five staple foods such as wheat flour, oil, rice, grains and pulse to the EOBI beneficiaries at the subsidized rates.

Commenting over both the initiatives of the EOBI for providing relief to the pensioners, Shahid Sygel, an EOBI pensioner, said the steps taken by the government for the EOBI pensioners were a true manifestation of the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan for transforming the country into Medina-like state.

"We hope that the government will fulfill its vowed promise to raise the EOBI pension to Rs 15,000 by the end of its tenure," he remarked.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Oil April May June Sunday All From Government Agreement Wheat Billion Million Employment Flour

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo records over 411 animal births since be ..

42 minutes ago

Oman announces more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Dubai Technology Tour to drive UAE-India collabora ..

1 hour ago

Funds collected through UAE Direct Debit system up ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints members of Dubai Nucl ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.