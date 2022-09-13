UrduPoint.com

Rs 2.1bn Released For Construction Of Shakotai Dam: Commissioner Bannu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Rs 2.1bn released for construction of Shakotai dam: Commissioner Bannu

The PC-I has been approved and a total of Rs2.1 billion rupees have been issued for construction of Shakotai small dam in South Waziristan (SWN) merged district that would irrigate more than 5,757 acre land said Commissioner Bannu Division, Mateeullah Khan while chairing a meeting on Tuesday

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) ::The PC-I has been approved and a total of Rs2.1 billion rupees have been issued for construction of Shakotai small dam in South Waziristan (SWN) merged district that would irrigate more than 5,757 acre land said Commissioner Bannu Division, Mateeullah Khan while chairing a meeting on Tuesday.

The Commissioner was briefed by concerned official of irrigation department about the construction of Shakotai dam. It was said that the work would be started after completing security clearance.

Commissioner Bannu Division, Mateeullah Jan directed police department to arrange meeting with concerned district police officers and demand security from provincial government so that construction work on Shakotai Dam would be started.

The meeting was informed that stipulated completion period for Shakotai Dam was three years and the length of dam would be 167 meter and height would be 43 meter.

Similarly, in another meeting, the Commissioner Bannu Division was also informed about the start of survey work on Kurram-Tangi Dam which also required security clearance.

Commissioner Bannu Division directed concerned quarters to present the report regarding completion of required targets in the next meeting so that the requisite strategy would be formulated.

Related Topics

Bannu South Waziristan Police Dam From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Five Killed in Vehicle Blast in Pakistan - Reports

Five Killed in Vehicle Blast in Pakistan - Reports

15 seconds ago
 US Defends Biosecurity Cooperation With Ukraine - ..

US Defends Biosecurity Cooperation With Ukraine - State Dept.

16 seconds ago
 Groundwater recharge wells to help replenish aquif ..

Groundwater recharge wells to help replenish aquifer, reduce urban flooding risk ..

19 seconds ago
 ROCOR Council of Bishops Elects Nicholas of Manhat ..

ROCOR Council of Bishops Elects Nicholas of Manhattan as 7th First Hierarch - St ..

26 seconds ago
 24 criminals arrested during crackdown

24 criminals arrested during crackdown

6 minutes ago
 DG Rangers reviews security arrangements for Engla ..

DG Rangers reviews security arrangements for England cricket team's visit

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.