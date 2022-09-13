Rs 2.1bn released for construction of Shakotai dam: Commissioner Bannu

(@FahadShabbir)

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) ::The PC-I has been approved and a total of Rs2.1 billion rupees have been issued for construction of Shakotai small dam in South Waziristan (SWN) merged district that would irrigate more than 5,757 acre land said Commissioner Bannu Division, Mateeullah Khan while chairing a meeting on Tuesday.

The Commissioner was briefed by concerned official of irrigation department about the construction of Shakotai dam. It was said that the work would be started after completing security clearance.

Commissioner Bannu Division, Mateeullah Jan directed police department to arrange meeting with concerned district police officers and demand security from provincial government so that construction work on Shakotai Dam would be started.

The meeting was informed that stipulated completion period for Shakotai Dam was three years and the length of dam would be 167 meter and height would be 43 meter.

Similarly, in another meeting, the Commissioner Bannu Division was also informed about the start of survey work on Kurram-Tangi Dam which also required security clearance.

Commissioner Bannu Division directed concerned quarters to present the report regarding completion of required targets in the next meeting so that the requisite strategy would be formulated.