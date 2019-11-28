UrduPoint.com
Rs 22 Billion Released For Completion Of Ongoing Schemes In Balochistan: CM Jam Kamal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

Rs 22 billion released for completion of ongoing schemes in Balochistan: CM Jam Kamal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said measures had been taken to make master plan for 36 districts to develop each district on equality basis for which Rs 22 billion had been released for completion of ongoing schemes in the province.

Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to media persons after laying the foundation stone of Media academy at Quetta Press Club. Provincial ministers including Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Mir Naseebullah Marri, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Zia Ullah Longove, member of provincial assembly (MPAs) Mubeen Khilji, Qadir Nahil, Quetta Press Club president Raza-ur-Rehman and other journalists were present on the occasion.

He said no compromise would be made on rights of Balochistan and we would not repeat weak policies of the past for the developing projects.

Jam Kamal said foreign squash players were in Quetta because of the improved law and order situation in the province besides, a large number of foreign investors companies also had attended the Livestock Expo 2019 recently as many international companies showed their interest to invest in Balochistan.

He said Awami National Party (ANP) had no differences with alliance parties of the provincial government.

Jam Kamal said, "The provincial government's vision was to start development schemes in each district of the province on equality basis including the Constituencies' areas of the opposition leaders for first time in the history of Balochistan." Development work was not done in the opposition leaders' areas in the past, he added.

He said efforts were underway to make legislation for Levies in order to enhance capabilities of the force to ensure security measures in the province.

