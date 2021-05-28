UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 22 Million Issued Under District Benevolent Fund

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Rs 22 million issued under district benevolent fund

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :District Benevolent Fund board Bahawalpur met at the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner office under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia here on Friday.

The meeting approved funds of Rs 15.

23 million for 256 cases of Shadi Grant, Rs 6.248 million for 179 cases of funeral expenditures and Rs 0.596 million for 68 cases of educational scholarship.

The cheques were issued to the applicants. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rubina Kousar and other concerned officers.

Related Topics

Marriage Bahawalpur Million

Recent Stories

1,000-year-old 'stolen' artefacts to return to Tha ..

8 minutes ago

Lithuania Declares 2 Employees of Belarusian Embas ..

10 minutes ago

EU chief to Belarus leader: 'Time to change course ..

10 minutes ago

Death toll from COVID-19 in Indonesia surpasses 50 ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo holds E-Khuli Kachehri f ..

14 minutes ago

KP logs lowest corona positivity rate of over two ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.