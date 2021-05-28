Rs 22 million issued under district benevolent fund

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :District Benevolent Fund board Bahawalpur met at the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner office under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia here on Friday.

The meeting approved funds of Rs 15.

23 million for 256 cases of Shadi Grant, Rs 6.248 million for 179 cases of funeral expenditures and Rs 0.596 million for 68 cases of educational scholarship.

The cheques were issued to the applicants. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rubina Kousar and other concerned officers.