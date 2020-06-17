UrduPoint.com
Rs 2200 Mln Allocated For Balochistan Finance Division In PSDP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 06:13 PM

The Federal Government has allocated Rs 2,200 million for executing four ongoing projects of the Finance Division for Balochistan under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of financial year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs 2,200 million for executing four ongoing projects of the Finance Division for Balochistan under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of financial year 2020-21.

The government has allocated Rs 349.64 million for the expansion of on-going project of Cadet College, Kharan in the PSDP 2020-21.

The government would spent Rs 800 million in the financial year 2020-21 on Gwadar Development Authority to build the port city on modern lines.

The Gwadar Safe City Project Phase-I would be get an amount of Rs 50 million for the installation of security gears in the city.

The PSDP shows that Rs 1,000 million has allocated for the project of Necessary Facilities of Fresh Water Treatment, Water Supply and Distribution, Gwadar to ensure smooth supply of water to its dwellers.

"In addition to the ongoing projects of finance division, the government will initiate two new projects with the cost of Rs 3700 million, said the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

According to the budget document, the government has allocated Rs 200 million for the Development of Ziarat Town, while total cost of the project was estimated to Rs 1200 milllion.

The government has earmarked Rs 100 million for the establishment of Expo Center at Quetta, while Rs 2500 million was the estimated cost of the said project.

