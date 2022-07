(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 22,000 fine on shopkeepers for selling essential items at higher-than-the-government-fixed rates, here on Friday.

According to official sources, the team held 45 inspections in various markets and bazaars and imposed fine on profiteers.