Rs 221m given to PESSI workers through PITB app

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has developed Cash Benefits App for the secured workers of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) and simplified the process to lodge complaint and avail cash benefit claims. To date, PKR 221 million has been disbursed among the deserving candidates.

This was informed in a meeting, presided over by Chairman PITB Syed Bilal Haider, held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). It was further informed that a total of 33,780 applications were submitted out of which 22,263 were approved to facilitate the deserving employees. The applications processed are worth PKR 221,909,454.

Overall PESSI workers can apply for 11 different benefits through the PITB developed Cash Benefit App.

The PITB chairman said the Cash Benefit App was an important step to ensure transparency. The app is efficiently assisting the department in pursuing paperless workflows and facilitating deserving candidates, he added.

The PITB and PESSI are collaborating in multiple areas for ICT interventions aimed at facilitating citizens. Cash Benefit App, a major leap forward towards automation of the department, has enabled the department in making timely payments of financial benefits to registered workers while ensuring convenience for both the parties.