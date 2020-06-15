Rs 2240.70 bln budget laid down amid raucous protest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Finance Minister Punjab Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Monday laid down Rs 2240.70 billion annual budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 amid raucous noise by the opposition during the Punjab Assembly session at a local hotel.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired the assembly session to present the annual budget which started 2 hours behind its scheduled time of 2:00 p.m.

Leader of the House, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar was present during the budget session.

As soon as the Chair, opened the floor and invited Finance Minister Punjab Hashim Jawan Bakht to present the annual budget 2020-21, Opposition MPA Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan rose up and sought Speaker's nod to speak on a point of order.

Rana Mashood's request to speak on a point of order was turned down by the Speaker as being against the law on the day fixed for the laying down the annual budget.

This added fire to the fuel and the opposition members led by Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif embarked on a long raucous protest which culminated only when opposition staged a walk-out little before the Finance Minister concluded his budget speech in the house.

The opposition members laid siege of the speaker's dais as they gathered around and chanted slogans against the government. The opposition members also displayed placards inscribed with slogans against dearness while some carried inscriptions rejecting anti-masses budget.

It is pertinent to mention, the opposition members set aside all SOPs on social distancing during their protest.

The Finance Minister continued his budget speech undeterred despite the deafening noise while the opposition also tore down copies of the budget speech.

After an indefatigable show of rowdyism and vilification of the government policies for almost quarter of an hour, the opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif led the walk-out of the budget session. The opposition had already thinned down during the course of budget speech as opposition members kept leaving the house.

The budget session did not see a full house as members stayed away due to COVID-19 pandemic on both sides of the aisle.

The treasury benches hailed the budget speech of finance minister Hashim Jawan Bakht by thumping desks.

The Punjab Finance Minister also introduced the Finance Bill 2020 besides presenting the Supplemenyary Budget statement for the year 2019-20.

To complete the day's agenda, Finance Minsiter Punjab Hashim Jawan Bakht laid before the house amendments in the Second schedule and Rules under sections 5 & 76 of the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act 2012 in the absence of opposition.

The Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, on completion of day's agenda, adjourned the PA session for June 18 (Thursday) at 2:00 p.m. The speaker also invited the members to submit their namesto the Secreatary Punjab Assembly in order to take part in budget debate on the session resumesafter a two-day break.