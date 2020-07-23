Rs 22,500 fine imposed on profiteers

Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum has imposed fine Rs 22,500 on profiteers on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum has imposed fine Rs 22,500 on profiteers on Thursday.

He visited various bazars and markets and checked the price of bread, wheat, sugar, milk, fruit, vegetables, meat and other essential items.

He found various shopkeepers involved in profiteering from consumers and imposed fine on them