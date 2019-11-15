UrduPoint.com
Rs 2.25bln Given To Expats Families As Death, Disability Grant: OPF

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 01:20 PM

Rs 2.25bln given to expats families as death, disability grant: OPF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has extended Rs 2.25 billion financial assistance so far to 11,493 families of expatriates who have lost their lives and sustain major injuries abroad.

"This compensation is a lifeline to those families who suddenly find themselves in need after the demise/disability of bread-winners of their families," an official source in OPF told APP while sharing the details.

