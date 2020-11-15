Rs 225m approved for non-gazetted employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The District Benevolent Fund Board (DBFB) approved Rs 225.227 million for distribution among the non-gazetted government employees of various departments from welfare funds in different periods.

After chairing a meeting of the DBFB on Sunday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Muhammad Khalid said that the board had granted approval for provision of Rs 65.271 as monthly grant for widows, Rs 56.590 million as marriage grant, Rs 21.390 million as funeral grant and Rs 81.975 million for children of the government employees as educational scholarships.