Rs 226,500 Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers Over Encroachments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Municipal Corporation Sargodha imposed a fine of Rs 226,500 on various shopkeepers over encroachments and issued challan tickets of Rs 1,188,000 over multiple violations in March 2023.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Chief Officer MC Muhammad Tariq Proya said that crackdown against encroachments had been launched while anti-encroachment team headed by Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood were inspecting various markets of the city on a daily basis.

He said that more than a dozen warning notices were also issued to various shopkeepers over encroachment in last month.

The team also imposed fines on shopkeepers in urdu Bazaar, Kutchery bazaar, GeneralBus Stand, Block No 2, Mian Khan Road and Sharbat Chowk over encroachments duringthe last month, he added.

