Rs 22.6m Recovered From Defaulters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:08 PM

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs 22.6 million from commercial and map fee defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs 22.6 million from commercial and map fee defaulters.

The ACE authorities on Thursday said that during a drive to recover commercialization/map fee dues from defaulters, Assistant Director (Investigation) Anti Corruption Tasawwar Abbas along with Municipal Corporation Bhera and Kotmomin separately recovered Rs 17.

1 million from defaulters.

Similarly, Assistant Director ACE Atif Shoukat along with authorities of MC Khushab also recovered Rs 5.5 million from commercial and map fee defaulters.

Regional Director ACE Muhammad Khalid Masood Farooka said the drive to recover commercial mapfee from defaulters would continue.

