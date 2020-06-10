UrduPoint.com
Rs 2.28 Bln Spent On Ongoing 212 Development Schemes In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Wednesday that under the annual development programme, Rs 2.28 billion were spent on 212 ongoing development schemes in the district this year while Rs13.71 billion were spent on these schemes in 2019

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Wednesday that under the annual development programme, Rs 2.28 billion were spent on 212 ongoing development schemes in the district this year while Rs13.71 billion were spent on these schemes in 2019.

He disclosed this while presiding over the meeting of the District Development Committee in his conference room. Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils, Deputy Director Development Shafiqur Rehman and officers of National Construction Departments were also present.

Deputy Director Development Shafiqur Rehman told the meeting that out of 212 total schemes, 175 were in progress and 37 schemes have been completed.

He said that 85 schemes were of water supply and sanitation, 10 local government, 60 roads construction and 19 buildings construction.

He further told that Rs 463.7 million had so far been spent on 60 schemes of the first phase of the community development programme while in the second phase, 73 schemes at a cost of Rs 500 million would be completed for which tenders have been issued.

Shafiqur Rehman said that in the first phase of development project SAP-1, Rs. 226 million were spent on 201 schemes in different national Constituencies of Public Health, Highways and FESCO while funds of Rs 135 million were released for 111 schemes of the second phase.

The meeting was informed that Rs 135.6 million were spent on 265 approved schemes so far under Punjab Municipal Service Programme. The total cost of the schemes were estimated at Rs 562.8 million.

The DC directed the officers concerned to ensure timely completion ofongoing schemes with quality of work.

