Rs 22,900 fine imposed on shopkeepers over encroachment:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Municipal Corporation Sargodha imposed a fine of Rs 22,900 on various shopkeepers over encroachments and issued 162 tickets of Rs 240,000 over violations during the last month.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Chief Officer MC Muhammad Tariq Proya said that crackdown against encroachments had been launched while anti-encroachment teams headed by Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood were inspecting various markets of the city on a daily basis.

He said a total of 20 warning notices were issued to various shopkeepers over encroachmentduring the last month.

The team also imposed fines on shopkeepers in urdu Bazaar, Katchery bazaar,General Bus Stand, Block No 2, Mian Khan Road and Sharbat Chowk over encroachments, he added.