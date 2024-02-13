Rs 2.2b Collected Through E-Abiana System
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 07:07 PM
E-Abiana System, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab Irrigation Department, has collected more than Rs. 2.2 billion against 7.8 million bills issued to the farmer
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) E-Abiana System, developed by Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) for the Punjab Irrigation Department, has collected more than Rs. 2.2 billion against 7.8 million bills issued to the farmers.
This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) on Tuesday. PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Khurram Mushtaq and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.
During the meeting, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted that the e-Abiana System not only provides comprehensive data to farmers and landowners across Punjab but also aids in preventing water theft and promoting efficient water usage.
“Through the e-Abiana System, farmers can conveniently pay their bills online through e-Pay Punjab, enhancing accessibility and ease of use.
The digital mechanism, operational across Punjab, is overturning the decades old traditional process of manual billing,” he added.
The meeting also discussed the ongoing success of the e-Abiana initiative and its positive impact on the agricultural community. Chairman Faisal Yousaf expressed satisfaction with the results and emphasized the broader benefits of the system in water management and conservation.
The e-Abiana System continues to contribute to the modernization and efficiency of the irrigation sector in Punjab, ensuring transparency and facilitating farmers in managing their water bills seamlessly.
Recent Stories
CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision of 10,000 interest free e-bik ..
IGP chairs police executive board meeting
CAN expresses shock over civil society rep's exclusion from IEA moot
Experts for amending laws to harness family, society relationship
Tapmad Scores Big: The Ultimate Destination for Sports Fans with Multi-Year Righ ..
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Institute ..
NCHR and WCCIM Collaborate to Support Women Entrepreneurs
Zindigi, Popcorn Studio join hands to transform co-working spaces across Pakista ..
WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April
PFA shuts down four bakeries, fines two food outlets
Shopkeepers fined
Record-setting West Indies beat Australia in 3rd T20
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision of 10,000 interest free e-bikes to students32 seconds ago
-
IGP chairs police executive board meeting41 seconds ago
-
Experts for amending laws to harness family, society relationship44 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Institute of Urology and Trans ..5 minutes ago
-
NCHR and WCCIM Collaborate to Support Women Entrepreneurs7 minutes ago
-
WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April1 hour ago
-
PFA shuts down four bakeries, fines two food outlets1 hour ago
-
Shopkeepers fined1 hour ago
-
Police arrest suspect in fake currency operation1 hour ago
-
No child to deprive of polio vaccine: Commissioner Sukkur1 hour ago
-
Umar Saif distributes Rs 825m to IT companies1 hour ago
-
Over 1.5 mln children to be vaccinated in fresh round of anti-polio drive1 hour ago