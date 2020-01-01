UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 2.2m Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Last Month In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:50 PM

Rs 2.2m fine imposed on profiteers in last month in Khanewal

Price control magistrates had imposed Rs 2.2 million fine on profiteers during the last month

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates had imposed Rs 2.2 million fine on profiteers during the last month.

The district administration issued the performance report of the last month as price control magistrates visited 1,664 markets while 993 shopkeepers were found violating price lists.

The fine Rs 2.2 was imposed while nine shopkeepers were sent to jail after registering cases.

DC Agha Zaheer Abbas directed price control magistrates to further improve the performance.

Related Topics

Jail Fine Price Market Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs refutes allegations re ..

36 minutes ago

KPRA doubles revenue collection: Taimur Jhagra

34 seconds ago

Children drawing workshop at Lahore Arts Council

36 seconds ago

Why you want to send “Niazi” home when there ..

1 hour ago

2020 to be year of economic development: Murad Sae ..

39 seconds ago

Handicrafts Exhibition from January 12

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.