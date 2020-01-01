Rs 2.2m fine imposed on profiteers in last month in Khanewal

Price control magistrates had imposed Rs 2.2 million fine on profiteers during the last month

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) : Price control magistrates had imposed Rs 2.2 million fine on profiteers during the last month.

The district administration issued the performance report of the last month as price control magistrates visited 1,664 markets while 993 shopkeepers were found violating price lists.

The fine Rs 2.2 was imposed while nine shopkeepers were sent to jail after registering cases.

DC Agha Zaheer Abbas directed price control magistrates to further improve the performance.